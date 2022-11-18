Paul Howard Coles, 76, of Auburn, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital.
Paul was born in Logan County on Oct. 7, 1946, to the late Justice A. and Lafelle (Miller) Coles. He was a member of the Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, a farmer and a truck driver. Paul is preceded in death by his wife Gayla (Marshall) Coles.
He is survived by his special friend, Susan Harris of Elkton; son, Jarrod Coles (Joanna) of Auburn; brother, Boyce Coles (Suzann) of Auburn; and his two grandchildren, Jenna Coles and Jace Coles.
Funeral services for Paul Coles were conducted on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Steve Ayers, John Gibson and Joanna Coles officiating. Burial followed in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation was on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers were Harold Cole, John Gibson, Darby Greathouse, Teddy Martin, John Pearson and Corbin Renick.
The family asks that donations be made to Hillvue Heights Reach Center or to the Joy Closet.
