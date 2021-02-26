Margie Ann Gulbranson, 75, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at her home.
Margie had chosen cremation and there will be no visitation or services. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: February 26, 2021 @ 6:02 pm
