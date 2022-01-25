Shawn Dewayne Michael Brewer, age 19, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital.
Shawn was born in Logan County, Ky. on June 25, 2002, to Donald Dewayne Brewer and Brandie Lee Ardrey. He is a member of the Bridge Hill Baptist Church and is a 2020 graduate of Logan County High School.
Shawn is survived by his father, Dewayne Brewer of Russellville; mother, Brandi Ardrey of Lewisburg, and two brothers, Marvin McKinney, Jr. and Cassius Ardrey, both of Lewisburg.
Funeral services for Shawn Brewer were conducted Friday, Jan. 21 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Jimmy Chapman officiating. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Jan. 20 from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, Jan, 21 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
