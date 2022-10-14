Shirley Jean Coursey, 84, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Creekwood Place in Russellville, Ky.
Shirley was born Saturday, July 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Willie Shoemake and the late Lucile Shelton. She was the wife of Daniel Coursey of Spa, who survives. She was a homemaker and a member of Elk Lick Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Mark Coursey (Susan) of Russellville, Ky. and Kevin Coursey (Rebecca) of Spa; two sisters, Mildred Hollinsworth of Lewisburg, Ky. and Barbara Stone of Indianapolis, Ind.; brother, Charles Shoemake of Auburn, Ky.; granddaughter, Kristen Coursey, and four grandsons, Hunter Reeves, Kaleb Coursey, Austin Coursey, and Isaac Coursey.
She was predeceased by her brother, Phillip Shoemake.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg, KY; with Bro. Ronnie Forrest and Bro. Chris Odle officiating. Interment will be in Elk Lick Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at Price Funeral Home, Inc.
