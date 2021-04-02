James David “J. D.” Gilliam, age 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Ky.
Mr. Gilliam was born in Logan County, Ky. on Jan. 30, 1934, to the late James Monroe and Hazel (Brady) Gilliam. He was a member of the Epley Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He was a United States Army veteran and retired from ITW where he was an operator technician.
Mr. Gillam is preceded in death by his two brothers, Bobby Gilliam and Bill Gilliam, and a sister, Jarvis Christmas. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jenny Taylor Gilliam; son David Gilliam (Lori) of Russellville; a daughter, Lisa Gilliam of Russellville; a sister, Wilma Alice Fazio of Toms Rivers, N.J.; two grandchildren, Allison Martin (Kevin) and Luke Gilliam (Katie), and four great-grandchildren, Ellen Martin, Anne Taylor Gilliam, Jamey Gilliam and Keeton Gilliam.
Graveside services for J. D. Gilliam were conducted Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Bill Vaught officiating. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
The family has asked that donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
