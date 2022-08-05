Elsie Flowers, age 97, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was a Logan County native born July 21, 1925, to the late Claud Nealy and Zella Robinson Nealy. She was a bookkeeper and member of First Baptist Church where she was active in the WOM and enjoyed playing Bridge. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thad Miller Flowers.
She is survived by her daughter, Martha Lane Wells of Russellville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Cindy Dupont and husband Danny of Tampa, Fla., Tamra Parker and husband Chad of Hickman, Ky., and Lee Wells and wife, Jenny of Russellville, Ky., and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Elsie Flowers will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Chad Parker and Bro. Joe Ball officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are David Gilliam, Carson Parker, Randy Parrish, Mark Wilkins, Jim Ray and Joe McGuire.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or First Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
