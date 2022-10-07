Patricia Ann Mayes, age 75, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home.
Patricia was born in Logan County, Ky. on Sept. 19, 1947, to the late George Wilford and Addie Lou (Barker) Arnold. She was a member of the Adairville Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was an attorney in the state of Tennessee.
Patricia is survived by her uncle, Morris Arnold (Mildred) of Lewisburg, Ky., and five cousins, Sandy Christian of Lewisburg, Ky., Belinda Ramsey of Auburn, Ky., Kathy Bratcher of Lewisburg, Ky., Pat Barker of Tennessee, and Barry Barker of Arizona.
Graveside services for Patricia Ann Mayes were conducted Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville. Young Funeral Home Russellville chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
