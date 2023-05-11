Audrey Cox, age 89, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at her home.
Audrey was born in Logan County, Ky. on Dec. 26, 1933, to the late Browder Lee and Edna Stratton Woodward. She was a member of the Plainview General Baptist Church. Audrey is preceded in death by her husband Eslye Cox, two brothers, Browder Lewis Woodward and Jimmy Woodward, and a granddaughter, Melinda Costellow.
Audrey is survived by her son, Jeff Cox (Donna) of Auburn, Ky.; her daughter, Jane Costellow (Kenny) of Russellville, Ky.; two brothers, G. B. Woodward of Toledo, Ohio, and Charlie Woodward of Franklin, Ky.; her sister, Eloise Hadden of Auburn, Ky.; four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Audrey Cox were conducted Wednesday, May 10 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Arno Kranz officiating. Burial followed in the Plainview Cemetery. Visitation began Tuesday, May 9 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are Lindell Jenkins, Michael Johnson, Herbie Fulkerson, Phil Cole, Eric Cole, Robert Cox, Marcus Huffman, and Charles Woodward.
The family ask that donations be made to the Plainview Cemetery Fund.
