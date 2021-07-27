Anna K. Nole, 73, of Holiday, Fla., formerly of Russellville, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 24, at 12 p.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home. Burial
will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, July 24 from 10 a.m. until service time.
