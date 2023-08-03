Ann Burchett, age 82, of Adairville, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Ann was born in Franklin, Ky. on Jan 9, 1941, to the late Jesse Russell Smith and Vertrice Davenport Smith. She was a homemaker and member of the Adairville Baptist Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher for many years. She enjoyed the senior citizen activities with her church family and loved spending time with her family. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Burchett, and sisters, Dawn Jepson, Sally Carter, Sue Biggs, and Mary Cummings.
Ann is survived by two sons, Andy Burchett and wife, Beth of Adairville, Ky. and Scott Burchett of Springfield, Tenn.; one daughter, Mindy Hunter of Adairville, Ky.; six grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Ann Burchett were conducted on Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at Adairville Baptist Church with Bro. Phillip Alexander officiating. Burial followed in Adairville’s Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation began at the church on Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are Matt Burchett, Paul Burchett, Turner Burchett, Seth Burchett, Tanner Briley, Chris Kelley, Rusty Burchett, and David Osborne. Honorary pallbearers are Jerry Kirtley and Larry Austin.
Memorial donations may be made to Adairville Baptist Church, PO Box 36, Russellville, KY 42276. Envelopes will be available.
