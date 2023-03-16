Faye McPhaill, age 86, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Auburn Healthcare.
She was a Logan County native born April 20, 1936. She was a member of the Homemakers Association, the WOM, and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louie G. McPhaill.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Brown and husband Bobby of Russellville, Ky.and Shelia Edwards and husband Larry of Russellville, Ky.; one sister, Deanna Nolan of Russellville, Ky.; three grandchildren, Stacie Livingstone, Andrea Nance, and Ashley Hardin, and three great-grandchildren, Mercy Livingstone, Ava Claire Nance, and Noah Hardin.
Funeral services for Faye McPhaill were conducted Tuesday, March 14 at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Wilbur Powell, Bro. David Jicka, and Mike Livingstone officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, March 14 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jimmy Davenport, Rayburn Nolan, Brian Perry, Stanley McPhaill, Alex Hardin, and Campbell Nance.
Memorial donations may be made in form of donation to Oak Grove Baptist Church or Hosparus. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
