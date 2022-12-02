On Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the theater of Jim Flowers’ life went dark as he answered his final curtain call.
James Edwin Flowers Jr. was born the morning of Dec. 18, 1969, to the late James Edwin Flowers Sr. and Helen Terry Flowers. James, affectionately known as Jim, was full of life and did not back down from a challenge, he lived his life to the fullest. In his formative years, he attended school in Adairville and decided that he wanted to learn music and he joined the band and fell in love with the saxophone (alto, soprano, tenor and baritone). Music was always an important part of Jim’s life, it was his comfort.
Jim graduated from Logan County High School in 1987. While he was in high school, Jim was in the marching band and later became their field commander and led the marching band to win several awards. He continued to pursue his love of music after graduating high school. He attended Lindsey Wilson College where he received his Bachelors of Art, in Business Administration. Jim was a member of Knob City Church of Christ. Jim’s career path always prepared him to perform center stage.
Jim was a Quality Assurance Technician Supervisor at Ventura Plastics for 14 years, he worked for the Concerned Citizens for five years, Jim was a Crew Leader at Sonic, and he was a Master Merchandiser with a major retailer. Jim’s final performance was as the original company manager for XClaim! Inc., a nonprofit youth theater in Bowling Green. During the seven years, he worked with XClaim! serving in many roles. Jim assisted with overseeing the Performance Academy, managed productions and helped organize the annual Tommy Awards. He was the office manager, and also helped construct scenery props and costumes.
Jim also performed as a leading actor and vocalist in several of their productions. The most important role that Jim had with Xclaim! was being a fierce advocate for the youth and he was committed to mentoring their participation and growth. Jim worked with XClaim! until his health made it impossible for him to continue.
Jim’s other love/passion was for cooking, writing and drawing. He had a gift of being able to write plays and songs in a matter of minutes. Jim also loved being a mentor to children, observing their potential even when they could not see it in themselves. Anticipation and answering the call of those in need spoke large of his generosity — giving his last dime.
There will be many who will miss Jim and mourn his passing
but he will be missed most by those closest to him which include his friend and soulmate, Mark “Markie’’ Lewis. Mark was a true friend to Jim, he literally saved his life on several occasions. His loving and devoted mother, Helen L. Flowers, who loved him unconditionally, and his sister, Sharon who he loved with his entire heart and soul as much as she loved him. Jim also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Kenneth A. Williams; an aunt, Wanda Nevins; an uncle, Charles Jefferson; as well as many additional family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service for Jim Flowers will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Chris Kramer officiating. Burial will follow in the Mortimer Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:30 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m.
