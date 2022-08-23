Oma Page McIntyre, age 85, of Bowling Green, Ky., passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Oma was born in Logan County, Ky. on March 30, 1937, to the late Claude Russell and Johnnie (Pulley) Page. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold McIntyre; a son, William Jeffery McIntyre; a brother, John Robert Page, and a half-brother, David Abney. She is a member of the Second Baptist Church, was a seamstress with Red Cap, and worked as a nurse’s aid with Dr. Dewey Wood.
Oma is survived by her son, Stephen Dale McIntyre, and wife Gina of Bowling Green, Ky., and four grandchildren, Joseph Lee McIntyre, Chanley Hill, Jaleigh McIntyre, and William Brycen McIntyre.
Funeral services for Oma McIntyre will be conducted Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Andrew Huffingham officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m.
