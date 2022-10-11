William L. “Bill” Miller Jr., age 67, of Springfield, passed from this life on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at The Residence at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Graveside services will be conducted Friday, October 7, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Greenwood Cemetery in Adairville, KY with Rev. Ken Cowan officiating. Pallbearers will be Peyton Stanley, Matthew Rodgers, Morgan Javier C. Estrada, Pedro Gomez Perez, Diego Giron Jimenez, and Manuel Giron Perez. Honorary pallbearers will be Chandler Givens, Kasyn Peters, and Landyn Peters. There will be no visitation prior to the graveside service.
Bill was born October 16, 1954, in Russellville, KY to the late William L. and Roberta Hardin Miller, Sr. He owned Miller’s Lawn and Landscaping in which he served Robertson County for over thirty years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lester Wayne Miller
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Amy Miller Peters and Wood Peters of Myrtle Beach, SC; sister, Belinda M. Rodgers of Adairville, KY; grandchildren, Peyton Stanley, Kasyn Peters, and Landyn Peters; niece, Rebeca Givens of Russellville, KY; nephew, Matthew Rodgers of Auburn, KY, and great-nephews, Chase, and Chandler Givens.
The family request, if so desired, for memorial contributions to be made to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Alive Hospice. All donations can be sent c/o Robertson County Funeral Home.
Robertson County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.