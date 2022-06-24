Albert L. Dawson died of pneumonia in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on May 15, 2022, at the age of 89.
A native of Russellville, Ky., Al attended Western Kentucky State Teachers College in Bowling Green, Ky. prior to entering the United States Naval Academy in June of 1951. He graduated with the class on June 3, 1955.
Upon graduation from the Academy, Al served as Communications Officer on USS COATES (DE-683) until he was assigned to submarine school at New London, Conn. Upon completion of submarine school, Al served on USS ANGLER (SS-240) as Gunnery Supply Officer and on USS SEA ROBIN (SS-407) as Engineering Officer. Al was then assigned shore duty in Philadelphia as Officer in Charge of USS HAKE (SS-256) and Commanding Officer of the Naval Reserve Submarine Training Center. Al returned to sea duty on USS SEA LION (APSS-315) and completed his submarine service as Executive Officer of the USS REDFIN (AGSS-272). Al’s second tour of shore duty was spent assigned to the Commander, Anti-Submarine Warfare Forces, U.S. Atlantic Fleet where he functioned as a U.S. War Plans Officer. He was then assigned as the Executive Officer of USS CANISTEO (AO-99). Al Then served as Head, Officer Candidate School Section, in the Bureau of Naval Personnel in Washington, D.C. until he was assigned as Director of Enlisted Programs in the Recruiting Division of the Bureau of Naval Personnel. Al assumed Command of the Navy Recruiting District Newark in April 1973, then was assigned as Director, Programs and Operations Division, Navy Section, Joint U.S. Military Assistance and Advisory Group, Tehran, Iran, in June 1976. In 1978, Al was assigned as a Program Analyst in the Defense Security Assistance Agency, Office of the Secretary of Defense. Al concluded his Navy career in 1985 as Director, Foreign Military Sales Control Division, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Washington, D.C.
After his distinguished military service, Al and his wife, Marlene, had a successful career in real estate sales and marketing prior to retiring to Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Pauline Dawson; his sister, Ellabelle Dawson, and brother, Robert Dawson. Al is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marlene D. Smith, of White Marsh, Md.; sister, Glenda Dawson Johnson; nieces, Connie Derr, Terri Justice, and Debie Hardy; and nephew, Mike Hardy.
Inurnment of Al’s cremated remains will be at the United States Naval Academy at a later date.
