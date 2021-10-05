Aleecia Dawn Rose, age 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at her home.
Aleecia was born in Logan County, Ky. on Aug. 25, 1998, to Shaun Jermaine and Sabrina Marie (Self) Rose. Aleecia attended New Vision Church and was a licensed CNA with Charter Assisted Living. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joseph Rose, and her aunt, Vicki Self.
Aleecia is survived by her paternal grandmother, Darlene Arnold, and paternal step-grandfather, Eric Arnold of Springfield, Tenn.; her maternal grandparents, Arthur and Diane Self of Adairville; her mother and father, Sabrina and Shaun Rose of Bowling Green, Ky.; her stepmom, Angy Rose; her step-dad, Lance Bibb; two brothers, Ethan Lowery and Evan Lowery both of Russellville, Ky.; eight sisters, Keyara Rose, Shaunna Rose, Taysha Rose, Alectra Rose, Graci Rose, Kaylynn Rose, Keylee Rose, and Amiya Bibb all of Russellville, Ky.; five uncles, Dustin Self, Corey Thompson, Joseph Rose, Jr., Shane Rose, and Jerry Bush, and four aunts, Farrah Carpenter (Kelly), LeCheryal May, Sonya Thompson, and Lori Sears.
Funeral services for Aleecia Dawn Rose were conducted Monday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Brad Rogers officiating. Burial followed in the Dripping Spring Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Monday, Oct. 4 from 12 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Dustin Self, Shane Rose, Corey Thompson, Kayden McCann, and Devin Alford. Honorary pallbearers are Cameron Summers and James Russell.
The family has asked that donations be made to Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel to help with funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.