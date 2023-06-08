Celia Richardson Haynes, 70, of Bowling Green, Ky., passed away Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky.
She was born April 10, 1953, in Logan County, the daughter of James Ewing and Evelyn Bailey Richardson.
At her death, she was employed in the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Haynes, and her father.
Survivors are her son, Abraham Ewing ‘Abe’ Bagby and wife, Nereida; her mother, Evelyn Richardson; sister, Lynn Burchett and husband, Mike; nephew, Benjamin Burchett, and five grandchildren, Isaac, Silas, Knox, Elisabeth, and Zoe Bagby.
Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville, Ky. No other visitation will be held. J. C Kirby & Son is in charge of arrangements.
The family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Human Society of the donor’s choice or the Russellville United Methodist Temple.
