Robert Kermit Young “Kermit,” age 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away March 1, 2021, at his home.
Kermit was born July 1, 1942, to the late James Young and late Ovie Maddox Young in Logan County, Ky. He is a United States Army veteran. He loved his pets, Kentucky Basketball, farming, gardening, and canning.
Kermit is preceded in death by his brothers, John Young, Shirley Young, and Rayburn Young and his sisters, Alberta Thomas, Ruth Evelyn Gomer, and Anna Faye Warren.
Kermit is survived by his wife, Barbara Young of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Rhonda Adler and husband Todd of Russellville, Ky.; step-sons, David Williams of Russellville, Ky., Richard Boisseau of Russellville, Ky., and Brian Boisseau of Russellville, Ky.; step-daughter, Glenda Boisseau-Massey of Russellville, Ky.; grandchildren, Zach Adler and Kaelyn Adler; great-grandchild, Luca Adler; 10 step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren., and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Kermit Young were held Thursday, March 4 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Richard Allen officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, March 4 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
