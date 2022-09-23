Amanda Lauren Ott, 34, of Flint, Mich., passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Amanda was born Dec. 12, 1987, in Memphis, Tenn., a daughter of Christopher Anthony Ott and Lorie Mae (Bond) Dooling. She was a Baptist by faith and a repairwoman by trade. She is preceded in death by her best friend and daddy, Michael Thomas, and cousin, Kya Thomas.
She is survived by her mother, Lorie Dooling, and husband, Bill of Lebanon, Tenn.; father, Christopher Ott, and wife, Laura of Charleston, S.C.; her wife, Jillian Gensel of Flint, Mich.; maternal grandparents, Calvin and Shirley Bond of Bowling Green, Ky.; paternal grandparents, Betty Thomas Moore of Auburn, Ky. and David and Sally Ott of Charleston, S.C.; brothers, Anthony Ott (Amber) of Superior, Colo.; half-brother, Michael Ott of Charleston, S.C.; half-sister, Ava Ott of Charleston, S.C.; nephew, Oliver “Ollie” Ott; nieces, Savanna, Branna, and Kalie Cropper, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Amanda had a heart of gold and would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She loved her family, friends, and her dogs, Bit and Petey. She loved to make others’ life with her silly jokes and she wanted everyone to know she loved them. Her beautiful smile is now gone from here but she is smiling down on each one she loved from above.
Funeral services were conducted Thursday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with cremation to follow. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Sept. 22 from 3 p.m. until funeral time at 6 p.m.
