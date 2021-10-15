Danny Coffman, age 69, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, at the Logan Memorial Hospital.
Danny was born in Logan County, Ky. on June 29, 1952, to the late Claude Everett Coffman. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and attended Post Oak Baptist Church. He was the owner of Coffman Construction and was an avid member of the National Hot Rod Association.
Danny is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Dale Coffman.
Danny is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cindy Coffman; two sons, Keith Everett Coffman (Taylor Herman) of Bowling Green and Gregory Ryan Coffman (Kristina Nash) of Russellville; a brother, Tony Coffman of Russellville; five sisters, Gayle Bilyeu of North Carolina, Pat Cabbage (Dennis) of North Carolina, Lana Lawson (Bud) of Lewisburg, Connie Coffman, and Phyllis Griffin; six grandchildren, Daniel Fisher Coffman, Evelynn Matrie Coffman, Blake Nash, Baylee Nash, and Anna Elizabeth Herman, and his granddog, Trixie.
Graveside services for Danny Coffman were conducted Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Nick Stamps and Bro. Steven Cross officiating. Visitation began at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel Wednesday, Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Pallbearers are Tommy Nelson, Billy Shifflett, Kelly Miller, Tim Johnson, Keith Coffman, Greg Coffman, and Fisher Coffman.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Post Oak Baptist Church Building fund or Bro. Joe’s Christmas. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
