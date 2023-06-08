Quenten Shantel Quarles, 45, of Elkton, Ky., passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Franciscan Health Care Center in Olympia Fields, Ill.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 9 at 2 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Pastor Morrow officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Church Cemetery in Allensville. Visitation will begin at the funeral home on Friday, June 9 from 12 p.m. until time of service.
