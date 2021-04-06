Clyda Joyce (Sharp) Smith, 90, of Joelton, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. at Wileys Chapel Methodist Church with the Bro. Delbert Bryant officiating. Burial will be in Wileys Chapel Cemetery. Visitation began at the church Saturday, April 3 from 9 a.m. until time of service. Price Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
