John Greene Cates III, better known as JG or “Moon”, age 93, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at his home. He was surrounded by many loving family members and caregivers.
He was a Logan County native born June 4, 1928, to the late John Greene Cates, II and Laura Duncan Cates. As a child and young teen, JG worked on his family’s farm, delivered milk with his grandfather, and had a paper route in Russellville for the Courier-Journal until he graduated high school. He was an avid woodworker from an early age and founder of Cates Cabinets in 1963. His cabinet shop grew into a lumber company, hardware store, and flooring store, with the support and dedication of his wife of 45 years, Lois Edwards Cates. JG built many houses throughout Logan and surrounding counties and drew many house plans at his kitchen table for families. During his retirement years, he designed, built, and managed several residential rental properties. JG was a Born-Again Christian and loved Jesus as his Lord and Savior; if you were around him you probably knew this fact. He attended many local churches. JG was a member of the Monday Morning Prayer Group for over 43 years and attended via telephone the Monday before passing away. He was a passionate member of The Gideons International traveling to many cities and college campuses to distribute Bibles. JG was also a past member of the Home Builders Association, Chamber of Commerce, the Cattleman’s Association, and Russellville Rotary Club.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Edwards Cates, and his sons, John W. Cates, and Wilford L. Cates.
John is survived by three sons, Barry Cates and wife Missy of Russellville, Ky., Jimmy Cates and Paul of Lake Worth, Fla., and Audie Bray and wife Sharon of Russellville, Ky.; two daughters, Bonnie DeArmond and husband Ray of Russellville, Ky. and Laurie Holloway and husband Phil of Russellville, Ky.; daughter-in-law, Frances Cates of Russellville, Ky.; special companion, Louise Reynolds, several loving caregivers; 17 grandchildren, John Paul Cates, Wayne Cates (Jennifer), Robert Cates (Tiffany), Chad Lineberry (Rebecca), Michelle Davis (Marty), Kristal Kenner (Jared), Amy Scott (Jimmy), Donnie Cates (deceased), Jaimie Arrington, John Lee Cates (Ashley), Shelley Hogan (Marcus), Amy Parker (Todd), Heather Fuller (Matthew), Dorothy Johnson (Kyle), Connally Holloway (Mark Wright), Phillip Holloway (Lacey), and Victoria Cates; 39 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and his loving dog, Sammie II. JG loved his family and caregivers, always wanting them around and sharing his lifetime collection of stories with them.
Funeral services for JG “Moon” Cates were conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Humble, Bro. David Morgan officiating and several family members celebrating a life well-lived. Burial followed in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 3 from 8 a.m. until the service time of 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are John Paul Cates, Wayne Cates, Robert Cates, John Lee Cates, Karson Kenner, Heather Fuller, Victoria Cates, Phillip Holloway, Eugene Hargis, and Dickie Carter. Honorary pallbearers are The Gideons.
The family requests that memorial donations may be made to The Gideons International or Agape Service Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
