Eddie Darrell
Creek, 73, of Hopkinsville, passed away on Monday,
Dec. 26, 2022, at Hearthstone Place in Elkton.
Funeral services
were held on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at
2 p.m. in the chapel
of Kirby Funeral Services Russellville with Bro. Jamie
Dezarn and Jimmy Chapman officiating. Burial followed in Russellville Memorial Gardens.
Visitation began
at the funeral home
on Thursday from 11 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.