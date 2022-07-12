Junior Toomey, 79, of Beech Creek, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Maple Health and Rehab in Greenville.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 13 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Brad Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in the Toomey Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Wednesday, July 13 from 10 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.