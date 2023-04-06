Marshall Gardner Taylor, age 89, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on March 23, 2023, at his home.
Marshall was born Nov. 09, 1933, in Logan County, Ky. to the late William Brody Taylor and late Dora Ella (White) Taylor. He was a member of the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, was a farmer, and retired from ITW. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, William Brodie Taylor, Jr., and his son, Marshall Anthony Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Mildred Anne Taylor; sons, Michael Wayne Taylor and wife Susan Taylor of Franklin, Tenn.; daughter, Marsha Taylor Wacker and husband Germar Wacker of Austria; brother, Wayne Taylor and wife Marilee Taylor of Bowling Green, Ky.; sister, Helen Williams of Russellville, Ky.; grandchildren, Delaney Jobe Taylor and Sophie Michelle Taylor of Franklin, Tenn., Annika Elena Wacker, Ansgar Kilian Wacker, and Adalie Marie Wacker all of Austria, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Marshall Gardner Taylor were conducted on Saturday, April 1 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Larry Baker and Bro. Alan Taylor officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Saturday, April 1 from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jeff Taylor, Ron Watkins, Hal Williams, Alan Taylor, Travis Varble, and Davis Duttlinger.
