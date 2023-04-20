Pat Davis, 60, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m. at Price Funeral Home with Bro. Keith Chapman and Bro. Larry Chapman officiating. Burial followed in the Toomey Family Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home on Friday, April 14 after 6 p.m. and on Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. until time of service.
