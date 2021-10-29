Brenda Lee Flitton, 70, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. There will be no services at this time. Todd County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
