Jean C. Downer, 92, of Guthrie, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Friday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at the Guthrie Baptist Church with Rev. Kimbrough Simmons officiating. Burial followed in the Highland Cemetery in Guthrie. Visitation began at the church Friday, July 30 from 10:30 a.m. until service time.
