Mary Laverna Cannon, 78, of Springfield, Tenn., formerly of Allensville, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the Northcrest Medical Center in Springfield, Tenn.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Junior Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow at the Cedar Grove Church Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 26 from 5- 7. Masks will be required as well as social distancing and no hugging or shaking hands.
