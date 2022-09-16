Michelle Lyn Corominas, 45, passed away Aug. 5, 2022, at her home in Columbus, Ohio.
She is the daughter of Steve and Kay Phillips of 103 Lafayette Blvd., Russellville, Ky.
There will be a family sunrise memorial at the home of her parents on Saturday, Sept. 24. Open house will be from 9-11 a.m. for those that wish to pay their last respects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.