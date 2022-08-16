Ronald “Ronnie” Woodrow Cable, 57, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at his home.
He was born Friday, Aug. 28, 1964, the son of Donald Cable of Lewisburg, Ky., and the late Elois Stanley Cable.
Ronnie was a mechanic for Fluor Corp at Logan Aluminum. He was a beloved son and brother, a very loving father and grandfather, and a great friend.
Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly “Kimi” Cable and Kayla Cable both of Lewisburg, Ky.; four sisters, Sandra Flamini (Michael) of Corryton, Tenn., Rhonda Bouse (John) of Morocco, Ind., Sherry Hulse (Russell) of Russellville, Ky., and Crystal Rosser (Shane) of Lewisburg, Ky., and granddaughter, Nevaeh Hales of Lewisburg, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. with Bro. Jeremy Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 18 from 12 p.m. until the time of the service.
