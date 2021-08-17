Marion Lee Bray, Sr. 89, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Orlando Chapel. Burial with military honors will be held Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, Fla. Visitation began Monday, Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. until service time.
