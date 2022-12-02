Reba Joyce Sears, 78, of Elkton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with the Rev. Easton Mitchell officiating. Burial followed at the Joines Chapel Cemetery in Clifty.
Visitation began at the funeral home on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
