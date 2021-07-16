Jo Frances Hughes Davis passed away at her home on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the age of 94. She was born in Smithland, Ky. Sept. 23, 1926, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Emma Lou Hughes; her husband, Alfred Davis of 68 years; infant, Jerry Davis, and infant, Melanie Davis.
She is survived by her children, Allen (Patricia) Davis, Rebecca (David) Cobb, and Katherine Kidder (David Hinton) all of Madisonville, Ky., and Sharon (Joe) Travis of Dot, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Reid (Theresa) Davis, Kyle (Erin) Davis, Patrick Cobb, Valerie Back, Jeanetta (Jack) Borkowski, Steven (Charla) Perry, Andrew (Tanya) James, and Addison (Sarah) James; 12 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephew, and several caregivers.
Jo Davis was a member of Penrod Baptist Church, Forever Young, Fun Over 40, Logan County Homemakers, Dunmor Fire Department Aux, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Women’s Missionary Union.
Jo met Alfred while she was working at the A & P in Evansville, Ind. After they married, they moved to Beech Creek, Ky., and operated the Davis Super Saver Grocery Store for over 40 years. She loved her family, church, and community. Her home was always open to friends, family, and even strangers, for birthday parties, slumber parties, and meals at any time. She loved to sew and make scrapbooks. She and Alfred loved to go driving and visit family and friends. She was a big part in the Davis Family Reunion which will be celebrating 50 years this year.
Funeral services for Jo Davis were held Monday, July 5 at 1 p.m. at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home with Bro. Derrick Benton and Steve Robison officiating. Visitation began Sunday, July 4 from 5-8 p.m. and again on Monday, July 5 from 11 a.m. till the time of service at the funeral home. Burial followed in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery in Drakesboro, Ky.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made as donations to the Penrod Baptist Church, 1414 Myers Chapel Rd., Belton, KY 42324.
