Wayne Edward Hightower, 65, of Lewisburg, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, Tenn.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, March 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Chandlers Cemetery with Bobby Collins officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 9 from 9 a.m. until time of service at Summers & Son Funeral Home. Please observe CDC guidelines of six foot social distancing and wearing of face coverings.
