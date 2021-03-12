Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.