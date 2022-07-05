Rev. Peggy Greenfield Johnson passed away June 30, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. after a short illness.
She was a retired Methodist minister and dedicated member of Crofton UMC. She had always been active in the church and played piano for the church.
Peggy was the daughter of the late Ray and Martha Greenfield. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ronnie Johnson of Hopkinsville, Ky.; four brothers, Paul, John, Albert, and Pete Greenfield all of Elkton, Ky., and three sisters, Nellie Noel of Hopkinsville, Ky., Gracie England of Adairsville, Ky., and Louise Mills of Sibley, La.
She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Graham of Knoxville, Tenn.; two sons, Mark Scott of Bowling Green Ky., and Brian Johnson of Hopkinsville, Ky.; eleven grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton, Ky. with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be in Ridgetop Cemetery in Crofton, Ky. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
