Sondra C. Yeckering, 78, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Creekwood Nursing Home in Russellville, Ky. The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Robert Douglas and Flora Pearl Douglas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Larry Yeckering, and her brother, Harold G. Douglas.
Sondra was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. She was the owner, along with her husband, of L&S Pawn Shop.
Survivors include her two sons, Robert Faulkner (Carole) and Jeff Yeckering (Shelly); five grandchildren, Patrick Faulkner, Robyn Brown (Sean), Kayla McGee (Joey), Katy Greathouse (Derek), and Joseph Faulkner (Amber), and three step-grandchildren Ben Nadile, Sara Nadile, and Jessica Nadile.
Graveside services were held Wednesday, June 29 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the BGWC Humane Society.
