Jamie Shawn Steele, 49, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.
Jamie is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Steele; father, Phillip Wayne Steele; mother, Phyllis Diane Rutherford; sons, Jeffrey Shawn Steele (Ali Flaherty — fiancée) and Jamie Layne Steele; brothers, Jeffrey Kayne Alexander and Justin Steele (Jenny), and sister, Debbie Belcher.
A message from his sons: Our dad was a loving man to all…us, his wife, his mother, his brother, his future daughter-in-law Ali, and his dogs. Not only that, but he was a loving man to everyone he knew. He enjoyed community, seeing others thrive, and supporting those that he had no obligation to support. It made him happy to give to others and show kindness to others. He was a thoughtful man, and he never got tired of caring for people. For those that knew him, you know he was a hard-working handyman, one who could do just about anything. He was also a car man. He was truly an all-around man. The Lord blessed Dad with profound wisdom on how to love others, how to work, and how to carry yourself, and he was able to share that wisdom with us and countless other people during his 49 years. Although he was not healed physically, he fought hard. Dad claimed he was saved, and we know the Lord worked on his heart and healed him spiritually. Now, he has no wounds, no pain, and no suffering. We hope to carry on the legacy of our dad through the rest of our lives.
Visitation began at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14 at Walnut Grove Baptist Church Parkside. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, Oct. 14 by Bro. Calvin Naylor at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Walnut Grove Baptist Church on Highland Lick Road.
The family is asking for all with sports or muscle cars to arrive in attendance with them in honor of Jamie’s love for vehicles. Online condolences and more can be made at kirbyfuneralservices.com. Please keep the family and friends in your prayers.
