Truman Keith Johnson, age 73, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at his home.
Truman was born Sept. 10, 1947, to the late Willie Johnson and late Mable Lee Johnson in Logan County, Ky. He was a United States Army veteran and served in Vietnam where he was an Air Traffic Controller. He retired from the Russellville Post office and worked for Ranger Auto Parts. He is a member of the Post Oak Baptist Church.
Truman is preceded in death by his brother, Russell Johnson, and his sisters, Arlie Stinson and Arlene Watkins.
Truman is survived by his wife of 51 years, Pat Johnson of Russellville, Ky.; his son, Keith Johnson of Auburn, Ky.; his daughter, Tracy Smith and husband Kyle of Auburn, Ky.; his brother, David Johnson and wife Jania of Glasgow, Ky.; his sister, Joyce Chapman and husband Kenneth of Spa, Ky.; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Truman Johnson will be conducted Wednesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Kenny Hardin, Bro. Nick Stamps and Bro. Keith Hildabrand officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Lick Cemetery in Lewisburg, Ky. Visitation will be conducted at the funeral home Tuesday, March 9 from 5-8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 10 from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rosie Foundation in Franklin. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. The Rosie Foundation provides faith-based comfort and support for brain cancer survivors, warriors, caretakers, and family.
