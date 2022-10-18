Paul Powell, age 51, of Russellville,Ky., passed away Friday, Oct. 14,at the Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville.
Paul was born in Logan County, Ky. on Jan. 16, 1971, to Deborah Sue (Collins) Richardson. Paul was a member of the Russellville United Pentecostal Church. Paul is survived by his mother, Deborah Richardson (David) of Russellville, Ky.; maternal grandmother, Mazelle Collins; fiancée, Julia Henderson of Russellville, Ky.; son, Derik Powell of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Amber Powell of Russellville, Ky. step daughter, Abigail Henderson of Russellville,Ky.; sister, Leslie Oberhausen (Michael) of Russellville, Ky., and three grandchildren, Kaiden, Ryker, and Gannon.
Funeral services for Paul Powell will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 18at 1 p.m. at the Russellville United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Scott Marshall and Bro. Nathan Whiting officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewisburg Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the Russellville United Pentecostal Church will on Monday, Oct. 17 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 1 p.m. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers are David Wayne Taylor, John Anderson, Donnie Wayne White, David Hines, Tony Boards, Eric Hardin, David Richardson, Kaiden Story, and Derik Powell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.