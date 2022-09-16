Ania Arieus Hardesty, 19, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Russellville, Ky. with Rev. Lee Roy Fishback officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Lawn Cemetery in Adairville, Ky. Visitation will begin at the church Friday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
