James “Jim” Edward Fox, 69, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 21 at 12 p.m. at the Post Oak Baptist Church in Russellville with Pastor Nick Stamps officiating. Burial followed at the Mount Moriah Church of Christ Cemetery in Dunmor. Visitation began at the church Thursday, Oct 21 from 10:30 until service time. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
