Leonard Rhea “Bubba” Lyons, age 83, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, Ky.
Leonard was born in Logan County, Ky. on Nov. 6, 1938, to the late John Hardy and Martha Pauline (Stinson) Lyons. He was of the Baptist Faith, a United States Airforce veteran serving in Vietnam and Korea, and worked for the Peabody Coal Company at the Gibraltar Coal Mine in Muhlenberg County where he retired. He was a member of the Russellville Masonic Lodge #17 and a member of the Rizpaw Shriners.
Leonard is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Lyons; his sister, Georgia McDaniel, and her husband Forrest.
Leonard is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Lyons; three nieces, Tracy Baker (Michael) of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Brenda Whittaker (Donnie) of Owensboro, Ky., and Sandy Carter (Greg) of Owensboro, Ky., and a nephew, Mark McDaniel of Owensboro, Ky.
Graveside services for Leonard Lyons were conducted Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Maple Grove Cemetery with Bro. Donnie Blick officiating. Military Rites and Masonic Rites will be conducted at the graveside. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Leonard asked that donations be made to the Shriners Hospital. Envelopes can be picked up at the funeral home.
