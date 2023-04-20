Lindsey Michelle Tanner, 20, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, in Russellville, Ky.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church-Parkside with Bro. Steven Cross officiating. Visitation will begin at the church Thursday, April 20 from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
