Shannon Lee “Hank” Hubbs, 60, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lexington, Ky.
Funeral services were held on Monday, April 3 at 2 p.m. at New Hope General Baptist Church with Bro. Arno Kranz, and Bro. Jonathon Hadden officiating. Burial followed at the Arnold Cemetery. Visitation began on Sunday, April 2 at 4 p.m. at Price Funeral Home and on Monday, April 3 from 12 p.m. until the time of service at the church.
