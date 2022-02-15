Dawson Motsinger, Sr., age 93, of Olmstead, Ky., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in the Greenwood Nursing and Rehab Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Dawson was born Sept. 20, 1928, in Logan County to the late Romie Layton Motsinger and late Elizabeth Dawson Dockins. Dawson was a member of the Bethany Church of Christ and enjoyed family, Logan County sports, and farming. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War where he became a Purple Heart recipient.
Dawson is preceded in death by his wife, Willie Kay Motsinger; sisters, Mary Jane Menrath and Olive Burns Hayes, and daughter, Peggy Stratton.
Dawson is survived by his son, Dawson Motsinger and wife Jennifer of Olmstead, Ky.; daughters, Bonnie Brown of Scottsville, Ky. and Robin Holland and husband Monty of Rockfield, Ky.; brother, Robert Motsinger of Greenville, S.C.; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Dawson Motsinger will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Jeff Noffsinger officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Wednesday, Feb. 16 from 12 p.m. until the funeral hour at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Logan County Basketball Boosters. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.