Faye Woodall Clark, age 89, of Russellville, Ky., passed away June 1, 2023, at the Hospice House of Bowling Green, Ky.
Faye was born on Feb. 3, 1934, in Logan County, Ky. to the late Ard and Myrtle Jenkins Woodall. She was a very active member of the Second Baptist Church where she served on many committees. She spent much of her time advocating for people with developmental disabilities. She served as president of the ARC of Logan County; as a board member of the ARC of Kentucky, LifeSkills, the Barren River Mental Health and Mental Retardation Board, and the Group Home Advisory Council; as well as volunteering for many other organizations. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel B. “Dan” Clark; two sons, Larry Daniel Clark and David Lane Clark, and 12 siblings.
Faye is survived by her son, Dale W. Clark and wife Beth of Russellville, Ky.; daughter, Dianne Carraway and husband Marion of Prosperity, S.C.; grandchildren, Adam Clark and wife Katie of Bowling Green, Ky., Bridget Reece and husband James of Louisville, Ky.; Brad Clark and wife Michelle of Lexington, Ky.; Mollie Meacham and husband Tyler of Russellville, Ky., and Abby Laster and husband Lawson of Bowling Green, Ky., and nine great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to friend and caregiver Sheryl Downey.
Funeral services for Faye Clark will be conducted Saturday, June 3 at 1 p.m. at the Second Baptist Church in Russellville, Ky. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at the church. Burial will follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.