Mack Starks Linebaugh Jr., 84, of Guthrie, Ky., passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. at the Guthrie United Methodist Church. Following the service, the family will then receive friends at the Guthrie Senior Citizens for a gathering in his honor. A private burial will be held at the Highland Cemetery. Todd County Funeral Service is entrusted with arrangements.
