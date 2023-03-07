Alan Woodward, age 51, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Friday, March 3, 2023, at his home.
Alan was born in Logan County, Ky. on May 8, 1971, to the late Minor Evans and Mary Ruth (Jones) Woodward. Alan is a member of the New Friendship Baptist Church and worked with Logan Telephone Co-op as a technician for 24 years. Along with both his parents, Alan is preceded in death by his brother, Winston Woodward, and his uncle Scotty Woodward.
Alan is survived by his wife of 27 years, Beverly (Harper) Woodward; son, Connor Woodward of Auburn, Ky.; daughter, Katherine Woodward of Auburn, Ky.; his aunt, Marolyn Woodward of Auburn, Ky.; sister-in-law, Sharon Hardin, and his brother-in-law, Ben Harper and his wife Janice.
Funeral services for Alan Woodward will be conducted Tuesday, March 7 at 11 a.m. in the Auburn Baptist Church with Bro. Barry Raley, Bro. Nick Stamps, and Bro. Gene Vincent officiating. Burial will follow in the Auburn Cemetery. Visitation will begin Monday, March 6 in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 7 from 9 a.m. until service time at the Auburn Baptist Church.
Pallbearers are Joey Young, Chuck Rogers, Lee Blythe, Travis Williams, Mark Coleman, Ben Harper, Benjamin Harper, and Marty Brown.
The family has asked that donations be made to the New Friendship Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.